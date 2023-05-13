In recent weeks there seems to have been an uptick in people attempting — whether knowingly or unwittingly — to use counterfeit $100 bills. But there are ways to avoid falling victim to the counterfeit bills, according to Newport Federal Bank Branch Manager Zac Valentine.
In the most recent reported incident of counterfeit money, according to a Newport Police Department report from May 10, a woman was attempting to make a purchase at Walmart at the self-checkout and the machine would not take her money. She asked for assistance from a store self-checkout clerk, who, upon inspecting the money, told the woman it was fake.
The customer said she received the counterfeit money to buy clothes for her daughter. The officer looked at the $100 bill and noted it was found to have several markings that indicated it was fake.
So, how can somebody tell if a bill is fake before accepting it?
Newport Federal Bank’s Valentine pointed out there are several ways to spot whether a $100 bill is counterfeit.
1. Check for the security thread. Hold the bill up to the light to see an embedded thread to the left of Franklin’s portrait. It is pink, visible from both sides and has USA 100 in an alternating pattern.
2. Verify the 3D security ribbon. Tilt the bill back and forth and see that the bells change to 100s as they move. If you tilt it back and forth, they move side to side, if you tilt side to side they move up and down.
3. Look at the bell in the inkwell. As you tilt the bill back and forth, the bell changes from copper to green.
4. Ben Franklin’s watermark. Hold the image to the light and look for the image to the right of the portrait. It will be visible from both sides.
5.The numeral 100 in the right hand corner will shift from copper to green upon tilting.
If you believe you are in receipt of a counterfeit bill of any domination — the $20 bill and $100 bill are the most frequently counterfeited — you should file a report with law enforcement
