More than 160 people gathered at Carson Springs Baptist Conference Center last Thursday to see Mayor of Newport Roland Dykes, III receive the SCHAS Citizenship Award, honoring his service work in the community. It is the 23rd annual award given to recipients selected by board members at Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc.
Among other leadership roles in government and economic sectors, Dykes is president of the Tanner Preservation Alliance and Tennessee Picnic Association, a Black and African-American historical society that holds a homecoming festival near the anniversary of emancipation in Tennessee. The group resumed meetings this month in preparation for the annual August 8 celebration. He is a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
Although he was just presented with the Citizenship Award on Thursday, the event was originally scheduled for last year, during a surge in COVID cases, and had to be postponed.
