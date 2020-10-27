NEWPORT—Time is running out to take advantage of Early Voting in Cocke County at the Early Voting Site near Food City West.
Early Voting goes from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, and Thursday, at 137 Western Plaza Drive. Thursday, October 29, is the last day of Early Voting.
Early Voting is encouraged as the line moves quickly with more voting machines than ever and more registrars. All Cocke County registered voters may participate in Early Voting.
Those who wait until Election Day to vote will have voting hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3 at their assigned polling place. Election Day voters must vote at their assigned place. Election Day voters are asked to please be patient in line and practice social distancing.
Registered Cocke County voters who have moved to a new address in Cocke County are encouraged to vote in Early Voting. If you wait until Election Day to change your address, the process takes longer to complete, could hold up the lines, and could result in the voter having to travel to another polling place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.