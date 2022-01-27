The Board of Directors for Newport Utilities gathered Tuesday morning for their January meeting. Several items were approved by the board including the purchase of new work trucks for the electric and water departments.
Chris Calhoun, Vice President of Operations and Technology, approached the board about the need to replace the worn out vehicles. “We need to replace two pickups in the electric department,” Calhoun said.
“There is a state contract for $61,120 for both trucks, which was budgeted 8 months ago. We will be replacing one truck that has 183,000 miles and another that has 180,000 in the electric department fleet.”
Calhoun told the board that both new trucks will be 2022 Ford F150s. They gave their unanimous approval to replaces both vehicles. Next, Calhoun spoke to the board about the need to replace the water department’s truck that currently has 165,000 miles on the odometer. The truck the department will need is a Ford F350.
“The total cost for the 2023 F350 is $60,930,” he said. “This was budgeted last year and we are asking to purchase it now for the coming year due to contract lead times. The expect that truck to have around 200,000 miles on it at the time we replace it.”
The board gave their approval to purchase the truck, which will be available to NU by 2023.
