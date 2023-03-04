The Parrottsville Town Commission met Thursday evening with all three commissioners present. The sewer bills were once again a topic of discussion and included some heated comments from one citizen.
Mayor Gayla Hommel said that while the sewer was supposed to be discussed again, she had no updates. She said that she had not heard back from Mike Callahan, of CE Designers, an engineer who does the sewer testing. Also, Town Attorney Jeff Greene was unable to attend the meeting due to illness.
“Mike Callahan said that we need to do another smoke test,” the mayor said.
“We haven’t seen the results of the first test,” said Commissioner Ronnie Hommel. “I would like to see those results before we pay for something else.”
“Don’t pay for another one,” said Randy Masingale, a citizen at the meeting.
“Wasn’t Mike Callahan supposed to have recently done a smoke test? Was that test done?” Delma Kearns, a Parrottsville resident asked.
It was pointed out that the mayor had seen Callahan conducting the test in the subdivision. Commissioner Hommel said the town needs to see the results for the whole system.
It was pointed out that there are probably about 100 sewer caps in town, and many of them may need to be replaced.
The mayor said she would be calling Callahan back on Friday to get an update.
At that point, Masingale told the commission, “You and Newport Utilities stole money from me.”
Masingale had said at a previous meeting that he was being charged for a sewer at the address where his garage is located and there is no water or sewer connection.
He then continued to say that because he was still being billed for the sewer at the garage and because the bills were being sent through the postal service, it was mail fraud.
“That’s imprisonment,” he said. “You said last month that the billing would be stopped at my garage and I’d get my money back. I am still getting billed.”
The commission said they would contact the town attorney because they had thought he had said that he had sent a letter and had the sewer bill to the garage stopped since it was in error.
Masingale demanded a refund for the bills he had paid for the garage.
“We have not said that you will not be paid,” said Commissioner Hommel. “We have to go through a certain process to issue a refund. We can probably give you the city part of the refund, but the 15 percent from Newport Utilities is handled differently.”
“It shouldn’t take this long,” Masingale said. “I will get a lawyer if I have to.”
They asked Masingale to speak with Sheilah Strobel, who is helping in town hall, so she could determine the right account and see the total of the refund that is owed.
Masingale then said, “Did you all three vote for this sewer?”
Commissioner Hommel said that he was on the commission when the vote was taken and he voted in favor of sending the billing through NU.
“I didn’t vote for it to be like this,” he said. “They were to take over the billing and charge a percentage for handling the billing. I was never told the bill was going to double before the percentage was added.”
When it was voted on to have NU take over the sewer billing, Dewayne Daniel was the mayor and Thad Balch and Ronnie Hommel were commissioners.
“The mayor (Dewayne Daniel) worked for Newport Utilities and the town lawyer is also the lawyer for Newport Utilities. That is a conflict of interest,” Masingale said.
“I don’t know about that,” said Commissioner Hommel.
The discussion continued regarding sewer bills and costs, as well as the cost of maintaining the town’s sewer system.
Masingale continued with his concerns, and Commissioner Hommel told Masingale that in four years he may want to consider running for town commission.
“Why don’t you resign and turn the damn city over to Newport?” Masingale said.
“No, we don’t want to do that,” the mayor said.
She then said that was enough sewer discussion because they did not have any additional information and they could not take any action without the town attorney present.
The mayor then pointed out that the old town hall off Parrott Circle is not in use.
“I’d like to see if the rest of you would like to sell it. It is of no benefit to us. We don’t use it, but we pay taxes and insurance on it. We would keep the grass lot,” she said.
“Well, we pay for sewer, water and electricity as well. If we are not using it, we don’t need it,” Commissioner Hommel said.
Commissioner Dennis Worley asked if it was empty, and if anything was stored in the building. He was told it was completely empty, and not being used at all.
The commission voted to contact a realtor and get the building appraised then bring the information to next month’s meeting.
Masingale was told he would be the first one paid when sewer refunds are issued, and they explained that there is a process that the state requires municipalities to go through in such situations.
The next town commission meeting is set for April 6 at 6 p.m. at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.