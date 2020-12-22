NEWPORT—The Newport/Cocke County Industrial Development Board (IDB) recently met where they discussed possible names for the county’s new innovation park.
A name for the park was chosen by the County Legislative Body at their November meeting.
Review of the name and approval was also needed by the IDB.
Commissioners decided to use the name Cocke County Center of Industrial Innovation.
During that meeting commissioner Gary Carver, who also serves on the IDB, suggested using the name Great Smoky Mountain Innovation Park.
He told IDB members that name would be better for marketing purposes.
“In terms of regional marketing, that name would give us the best recognition if a company or particular industry is looking into us,” Carver said.
“Anything with Smoky Mountains has brand and name recognition. You want to be regional if not super regional when you market these things.”
Several board members argued that the word “industrial” needs to be removed from the park’s name as there will be a broader focus in terms of recruitment.
Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director and Partnership President, told the board one tenant that will soon locate in the park, as well as a potential tenant, preferred the word innovation.
“I spoke with one tenant, and a second prospective tenant, which both preferred the word innovation. The word industrial is not as appealing to them,” Graham said.
Graham agreed with Carver in saying that Great Smoky Mountains is a highly sought after name.
“Smoky Mountains is more appealing and will appear easily in an internet search. Great Smoky are highly sought after keywords. Cocke County may not come to your mind immediately, but I do see the positives of including it in the park’s name.”
Graham hoped to marry the two names and suggested using Great Smoky Mountains Innovation Park of Cocke County.
Several IDB members thought that both names were extremely lengthy and would be difficult to use on signs.
Commissioner Norman Smith also serves on the board, and made a motion to use Smoky Mountains Innovation Park of Cocke County.
That name will go before the full CLB for their consideration in January.
Commissioner Carver also suggested the county reach out to marketing professionals to help with the park’s name. He said they could expound upon the importance of being regional when choosing a name.
IDB members have been invited to the CLB meeting to discuss potential names with commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.