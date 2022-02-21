Year after year the rafting industry in Cocke County manages to find new ways to outperform itself. 2021 was no exception with the number of rafters visiting the area exceeding the prior year by more than 66,000 paying customers. That total marks the highest year-over-year gain in the 26 year history of the industry in the county.
The lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic did little to slow the progression of one of the county’s key economic drivers. Data provided by the Cocke County Clerk’s Office shows that $515,178 was brought into the county coffers during the 2021 season. That amount is the highest single year total ever recorded and marked a $116,408 increase over last year’s revenue amount.
Added to that is the $5,500 in permit fees paid by the 11 licensed rafting companies. More than $117,000 in permit fees have been collected over the nearly three decades of rafting in the area. In total, the rafting industry has brought in just over $7 million into the county since its inception.
