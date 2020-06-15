NEWPORT—Cruise Against Cancer is the premier annual fundraiser for Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group.
Every year, hundreds of cancer patients in Cocke, Jefferson and Sevier counties depend on money generated by this event. Proceeds are used to assist with groceries, utility bills, travel expenses, and other hardships faced by those battling cancer.
Normally held on the fourth Saturday of April, the COVID-19 pandemic forced this year’s Cruise Against Cancer to be rescheduled.
The event will be held this Saturday, June 20 at Newport City Park. This event will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine.
To ensure safety, organizers hope that attendees will behave responsibly in the midst of lingering COVID-19 concerns.
To keep folks informed and updated, there are a few important things they would like to pass along:
Comfort Level: If attending our event will make you uncomfortable in any way, we respectfully suggest that you stay home instead. There are a number of ways to donate online or by mail. Those options will be listed at the bottom of this post.
Masks: Masks are not required at this outdoor event. Meanwhile, if you feel more comfortable wearing one, that is perfectly acceptable.
Social Distancing: Social distancing is encouraged by the Governor, The CDC, and event organizers. Please maintain proper distance between small groups of people. The Newport City Park spans some 30 acres... which should allow for plenty of breathing room.
Hand Sanitizer: We hope to have hand sanitizer readily available. Meanwhile, please help us conserve our supply by bringing your own if possible.
Disinfecting: We will be keeping an eye on common surfaces, regularly using Lysol Spray and Clorox Wipes to minimize risk.
Touching: Please touch ONLY the merchandise you intend to purchase. This applies to individually wrapped bake sale items, t-shirts, auction items, and other such things.
Boundaries: Please pay attention to all markers that refer to spacing and traffic flow. This also applies to foot traffic areas.
Money: To minimize cross contamination from contact with currency, exact change is appreciated. Also, please bear in mind that the primary goal of this event is to raise funds for area cancer patients. That said, we would be honored to keep any change that you can spare. (Of course, we will make change if need be.)
Patience: Please bear with us as we make our best effort to hold a successful fundraiser while adhering to a vast number of precautions.
In these unprecedented times, your assistance is more important than ever before.
For those unable to attend in-person, we challenge you to take part in other ways. Online donations can be made by searching for “Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group” (based in Newport, Tennessee) in Facebook Fundraisers or directly through the Network For Good Website.
A direct link to our Network For Good page was also printed on the back of this year’s event flyer.
As always, checks payable to “Celebrate Life – Cruise Against Cancer” may be mailed to the following address:
Cruise Against Cancer
Celebrate Life
PO Box 263
Newport, TN 37822
May God bless you all… and thanks again for your support.
Stay well… Stay safe… and Stay tuned to the Cruise Against Cancer facebook page for updates.
