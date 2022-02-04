It is hard to believe that this is the sixth month of “Count Down to Kindergarten,” the awareness campaign designed by the C-5 leadership team to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help the children be prepared for the transition to school.
It is the hope of the leadership team that this resource has been helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into the child’s daily routines.
The Count Down to Kindergarten readiness skills for February are shapes and symbols. When entering kindergarten, children need to be able to recognize and draw common shapes and symbols such as a square, triangle, circle, rectangle, a line, a plus sign, and a minus sign.
According to “guruparents” at www.guruparents.com/teaching-shapes/, “teaching shapes to children is a fundamental skill that provides the foundation for more advanced skills.” The website is packed with ideas for teaching shapes, including worksheets and videos that can be used to practice the skill.
The website emphasizes that “shapes help children with a range of important skills including:
Improved Communication- the ability to describe objects such as “round cookie” or “square window.”
Greater Creativity- the ability to draw shapes helps children transition from stick figure drawings to more detailed drawings.
Sorting objects- sorting by shape helps children look for similarities and differences as it helps develop logical thinking.
Pre-reading and writing skills – learning shapes is an important step to recognizing letters as letters contain many different shapes, including circles, lines, and parts of triangles and curves.
Geometry- learning these basic shapes form the “building blocks” for the later study of geometry.”
Teaching children shapes begins with identifying the shapes. Show the child a picture/drawing of the shape and give the name. Let the child repeat the name. After introducing each shape (circle, square, triangle, rectangle) individually, show the child all four pictures/drawings and ask him or her to point to the shape for which you give the name.
For example, ask the child to point to the “triangle.” Follow this by pointing to one of the pictures and asking the child to name the shape. This should be repeated until the child can accurately and with some speed identify/name the shapes correctly.
Additional basic shapes can be added to the list such as oval and diamond. When the child masters these basic shapes, the next shapes to include should be pentagon (five sides) and octagon (eight sides –a STOP sign). For kindergarten readiness, however, concentrate on the circle, square, rectangle, and triangle- with the child both identify/naming the shape and drawing the shape.
There are many great products that can be helpful when teaching children basic shapes, such as commercial flash cards, games, and puzzles. There are numerous FREE websites that have fun and engaging activities to practice shapes and provide access to useful worksheets.
However, the best way to teach children shapes is to use what is around your house. Just take a minute and think about items that your child sees every day that are shapes. Examples might be plates (round and/or square), cereal boxes (just the front – rectangle), wash cloth (normally square), along with windows, tables, lamps, pictures, rugs, pillows, books, paper – and the list goes on and on.
When working with numbers, children should learn the plus sign (+) and the minus sign (-). At this time, children can also practice identifying and drawing a line.
Let children be creative by allowing them to use their gross and fine motor skills to practice shapes and symbols. Of course, blocks and other purchased products are readily available that help children create shapes; but, this too can be accomplished by using the items you already have at home. Children can use toys, books, cushions, and spoons to create a square, circle, rectangle, or triangle. Let them show you a circle, square, and/or triangle using their fingers.
Finally, children should start drawing these shapes and symbols using a pencil or crayons. As this uses the small muscles in the hand, it is a difficult task and may not be fully mastered before the start of kindergarten. However, it is important for children to start holding a pencil and crayons. Let them “play” with drawing the shapes and symbols introduced during the February Count Down to Kindergarten skills.
Remember that if your child turns five years old by August 15, 2022, he or she meets the age requirement to enroll in kindergarten. Information will be announced soon about kindergarten registration by the Cocke County School System and Newport Grammar School.
It is extremely important that parents and caregivers attend the kindergarten registration during early registration time and not wait until the beginning of the school year. Not only will the families receive valuable information about kindergarten requirements and expectations, this early registration allows the school to plan for how many children will be attending, including how many classes and teachers will be needed for the new school year.
Save the Children has two important programs in place to support children from prenatal to five years old. The Early Steps to School Success (ESSS) is a home visiting program that provides early childhood education services to children birth to three years old.
For more information about this program, contact Angie Sutton at 423-721-0390. Kindergarten Readiness Play and Learn Group conducts weekly group meetings to promote kindergarten readiness skills through fun activities. Contact Cheryl Lovell at 423-415-6844 for more information on this program.
Families/caregivers of small children are also encouraged to visit the website, www.vroom.org. Vroom provides science-based tips and tools to inspire families to turn shared, everyday moments into Brain Building Moments®. An app can be downloaded providing parents/caregivers with a daily tip to include a fun activity in their daily routines.
As always, practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. Every parent/caregiver has what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten. It does not take expensive toys or products; it simply takes interaction between the adult and child, using what is already around the house to develop the child’s cognitive and motor skills.
