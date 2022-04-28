The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 170 grams of methamphetamine and 21 grams of heroin after a brief pursuit on Interstate 40.
Charles Mendemm Bruce, age 33, Louisville, KY faces charges of Possession of Schedule II, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Tampering with Evidence, Resisting Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Bruce led deputies on a chase through Newport before he was apprehended on the Interstate 40. When turning onto Interstate 40 westbound, Bruce was observed throwing a black bag out of the vehicle.
CCSO Major Chuck Evans located the bag Bruce tossed from the vehicle and found methamphetamine and heroin inside. Bruce was transported to the Cocke County Jail. Deputies also seized nearly $800 in cash in addition to the methamphetamine and heroin.
