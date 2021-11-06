The Centerview Ruritan Club and Volunteer Fire Department have partnered once again to hold their annual hayride and corn maze. The event will be held this Saturday, November 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will be sold until 10 p.m. only, but all individuals in line at that time will have the chance to participate in either event. Tickets are $10 each or a combo ticket for both is $15. Food items will be sold at the Centerview Ruritan Club building. For more information, contact Terry or Travis Dawson at 423-237-0481 or 423-645-2364.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.