The Centerview Ruritan Club and Volunteer Fire Department have partnered once again to hold their annual hayride and corn maze. The event will be held this Saturday, November 6, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets will be sold until 10 p.m. only, but all individuals in line at that time will have the chance to participate in either event. Tickets are $10 each or a combo ticket for both is $15. Food items will be sold at the Centerview Ruritan Club building. For more information, contact Terry or Travis Dawson at 423-237-0481 or 423-645-2364.
Sign up for our Newsletters here!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Sign up for E-Alerts
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News Alerts
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.