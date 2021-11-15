Consumer costs on many items are increasing right now, and the price tag on this year’s Thanksgiving meal is no exception. Financial experts from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture have information for consumers about this trend and advice for stretching holiday meal budgets.
The American Farm Bureau Federation predicts the cost of the Thanksgiving meal to increase by 5% compared to last year due to increased costs of gas, labor shortages among truck drivers, shipping issues and increased direct costs experienced by farmers.
Andrew Griffith, an associate professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, states that some of the increase in prices, at least for turkeys specifically, is due to declined hatchery output in June and July, a decline of turkey in cold storage and scarcity reported by the media. Wholesale turkey prices are currently just above $1.40 per pound and Griffith says he does not expect these to lower prior to Thanksgiving.
