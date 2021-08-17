COCKE COUNTY-The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency is urging residents to remain vigilant through the evening and morning hours as river levels on the French Broad and Pigeon Rivers continue to rise.
The agency said there is a substantial amount of water moving out of Canton, NC and towards Walters Dam.
"We are seeing levels that are at flood stage and the increased water will take the Pigeon River above flood stage," said EMA Director Joe Esway.
"We will see river levels we have not seen in several years. If you live along or are camping near a Cocke County Waterway, you must keep a watchful eye on the rivers and make preparations to evacuate should the order be given."
Esway said the agency has received a number of calls about the current state of the dam. "We are in direct contact with dam and power plant operators and they are opening gates and assure me that everything is functioning as it was designed to."
