NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing a number of charges including driving under the influence after police reports say he approached Newport Police Officers and offered to give them a hug while thanking them for their service on Friday, Oct. 9.
Newport police officials identified the male as Michael Boht, 37, Action Street.
On Friday, Patrolman Lindsey Laughter said while she and other officers were standing outside the Newport Police Department, they observed a Nissan Versa speeding towards them.
Officers reported that the driver, identified as Boht, “nearly jumped the train tracks”.
At that time, Boht came to a stop at the Newport Police Department where he approached officers and wanted to give each officer a hug and thank them for their service.
According to the report, officers detected an odor of alcohol about his person.
When officers began to question Boht, he got back inside his vehicle and fled the scene.
Ptl. Laughter said Boht proceeded to drive through Newport City Hall parking lot at a high rate speed and then drove over the train tracks.
Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop at the Cocke County Courthouse where Boht was detained without incident.
Officers administered a field sobriety test to Boht and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was placed under arrest and escorted to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
While searching his vehicle, officers located several empty bottles of alcohol.
Boht was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, open container, reckless driving and driving while license revoked.
