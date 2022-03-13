The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved several plans to try to expand the city’s park system, including several changes to White Oak Park.
City Administrator James Finchum explained the city’s current situation to the board, sharing that he had come to an agreement with a property owner to purchase their property and expand White Oak Park.
According to Finchum, the city can make use of funding they’ve received as a result of the pandemic to expand their outdoor facilities. Finchum shared that, in addition to the property at which the city had reached an agreement, there was also an adjacent blighted property that could be purchased and added to the park as well.
The Newport Ten-Year Parks and Recreation Master Plan lays out a roadmap to improve the existing facilities of the park and includes an assessment of White Oak Park, which included reports of outdated playground equipment, little to no parking and general inaccessibility.
