NEWPORT—A Knoxville woman is facing multiple charges after she was involved in a crash on Highway 321 Saturday evening.
Rebekah Ailor, age 40, has been charged with vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failure to exercise due care.
Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 321 and Rock Hill Road, where they found two vehicles in the roadway with severe damage.
Reports state that Pollis Mack, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was incoherent at the time of law enforcement’s arrival. Gary Mack, the driver, said he was traveling towards Parrottsville when a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane struck his vehicle head on.
Deputies spoke to the female driver, Ailor, who reportedly exited her vehicle and was unsteady on her feet.
Ailor stated that she was leaving a friend’s wedding in Parrottsville and was unsure of what exactly happened. Deputies noted that Ailor’s speech was slurred and she had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person.
Ailor allegedly stated that she had two or three glasses of Moscato wine. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.
EMS informed deputies that they were transporting Pollis Mack to the emergency room for treatment. Doctors at the emergency room informed deputies that they were transporting Mack via helicopter to University of Tennessee Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.
