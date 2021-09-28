NEWPORT—The Cocke County Health Department is currently offering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster doses to residents. The Health Department will be moving their testing and vaccination clinic to the Cocke County Fairgrounds moving forward.
Hours of operation for vaccine clinics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday/Thursday from noon to 3 p.m.
Hours of operation for the testing clinic are Tuesday/Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by appointment only.
A single dose booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be administered for individuals who met the following criteria:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series,
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks, and
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
To make an appointment, call 423-623-8733. For more information, call 865-549-5200.
