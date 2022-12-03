Former Cocke County Sheriff and longtime Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Claude Strange died at his home on Wednesday after a lengthy illness. He was 76.
Strange was working at Tennessee Handbags, which was a factory in Dandridge at the time, when he decided he would like to be a state trooper. Clinton “Spider” Webb was the general sessions judge and he gave Strange an excellent recommendation for the position, according to Strange’s wife, Earlene.
Strange was hired as a state trooper in 1972. He had to lose weight to be a state trooper, and lost 80 pounds in 8 weeks by eating 1,000 calories per day and getting down to 195 pounds.
Having to retire from his role as a state trooper at age 60, Strange ran for sheriff. He was elected as Cocke County sheriff in 2006 and served one term, through 2010. During his term as sheriff, he was diagnosed with colon cancer and had 12 chemotherapy treatments.
“He worked every day and carried the treatment bag on his shoulder, taking it with him to work. Everyone prayed for him, and the good Lord healed him,” Earlene recalled. “He loved working in law enforcement and serving the people.”
He was later diagnosed with non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, his wife said.
A 1966 graduate of Maury High School, Claude married Earlene Lindsey on July 12, 1969. They had celebrated 53 years of marriage.
He and his wife bought a house in Wood Acres in Newport in 1976. They raised their children, Chuck and Julie, there. The family has grown to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Taylyn, Tanner, Kayla, Emersyn and Ellery Jane.
“He loved his neighbors and friends,” Earlene recalled. She said that as long as his health permitted he would often visit with his friends at Manes Funeral Home.
Strange enjoyed attending Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, but eventually had to worship at home because of health issues. He was a Shriner, and enjoyed participating in charitable activities.
District Attorney General of the Fourth Judicial District James B. “Jimmy” Dunn said he had known Strange for more than 50 years.
Dunn was a state trooper working in Johnson City and Strange was a trooper stationed in Elizabethton and Carter County at the same time in the 1970s. They would run into one another at training sessions and at the firing range.
“He was always a good worker, and easy to get along with,” Dunn said. “Not all law enforcement officers are easy to work with, but Claude definitely was.”
Dunn said that when Strange was elected sheriff he did “an excellent job and hired competent people who could do the job, which was important.”
“He was a good law enforcement officer, and very seldom do we have the opportunity to be acquainted with someone over 50 years. He was also my neighbor, living two streets over,” Dunn said. “He will definitely be missed, and I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him and know him.”
Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said he was working at the sheriff’s department when Strange was sheriff. “It was May 10, 2010, when Claude promoted me to patrol sergeant,” he recalled.
He said he knew Strange as a state trooper, and got to know him because Strange’s son, Chuck, was his middle school football coach.
“He was a dedicated officer and worked all shifts. He took pride in his work, but but his whole world was his grandkids. He loved those grandchildren,” Ball said.
He remembered that Strange was used to working all shifts as a state trooper, and he said that he would do the same at the sheriff’s department. “He would definitely work. He was at the sheriff’s office every single day — even when he was undergoing cancer treatments. He would get to the office early in the morning and stay until 5 or 6 in the evening,” Ball said.
“Claude was dedicated to the profession, and I am glad I had the opportunity to work with him. His family remains in the thoughts and prayers of all us here at the sheriff’s department. He will be missed,” Ball concluded.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at Manes Funeral Home. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Union Cemetery. Burial will follow.
