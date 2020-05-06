NEWPORT—Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Cedar Street in reference to an unwanted visitor on Tuesday, May 5.
Sgt. Heath Willis said he heard screaming inside the home. Willis stated as he entered the home, he observed Justin Lee Tucker, 34, Morristown, lying in the floor, “screaming at the top of his lungs” and kicking at residents inside the home.
According to the report, Tucker became more violent and ran toward Sgt. Willis while “swinging” at him.
Willis reportedly told Tucker to get on the ground, but he refused to comply with verbal commands. At that time, Sgt. Willis deployed his taser which caused Tucker to get on the ground.
Willis said Tucker still did not comply with orders and continued to fight with before he was tased several times.
According to the report, as deputies escorted Tucker out of the home, he continued to scream and kick at deputies.
Tucker was charged with assault, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, disorderly conduct and violation of probation.
