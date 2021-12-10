COCKE COUNTY—Rocky Gentry of Newport is officially announcing his candidacy for Cocke County Trustee in the May 2022 Republican Primary.
Gentry, the son of Carolyn and Ernest Maurice “Moose” Gentry of Newport, graduated from Cocke County High School in 1996.
Upon graduating from CCHS, Gentry attended the University of Tennessee where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a degree in Sport Management.
Gentry continued his education at ITT Technical Institute where he was valedictorian of his graduating class, earning a degree in Computer Network Systems.
Since 2007 Gentry has served as the Information Technology Director for the City of Newport Police Department and all other city government departments.
Gentry hopes to continue his work as a public servant by becoming the county’s next trustee.
“After serving the citizens of Newport for 15 years and being a lifelong citizen of Cocke County, I feel passionate about helping on a broader scale and providing the people of Cocke County an honest, hardworking, trustworthy, and already established public servant to meet their needs in the office of Trustee.”
Gentry hopes to utilize his skill set to protect the personal information of each county resident that pays taxes. He hopes to implement new security measures that will put citizens’ minds at ease.
“As the Trustee, the citizens of Cocke County must be able to trust you with their tax money and have faith in you to show up and be there for them. In my 15 years at the Newport Police Department, I have learned the value of discretion with personal information. I oversee passwords, social security numbers, and other sensitive information. As the Director of IT, it is very important to maintain a secure network in a government agency.
“As your Trustee, I will assure the citizens of Cocke County that their tax information will be on the most secure network possible and I will use all of the skills in the IT industry to keep the citizens private information secure and protected.”
Gentry sees himself as the perfect candidate to assume the role of County Trustee. He said his established working relationship with county officials would make the transition easier if elected to the office.
Gentry also boasts a perfect attendance record in his 15 years with the City of Newport.
He hopes to save the county taxpayer money by helping other county departments with computer needs to save on outsourcing costs.
For more information about Gentry and his campaign, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/Rocky4Trustee.
