Luther Cheek

Luther Cheek

 COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Multiple Cocke County Sheriff deputies and a Cocke County constable responded Wednesday in Parrottsville to a frantic 911 call from a distraught woman who said her husband was “talking crazy” and reloading his gun next to her in bed after he had fired several shots outside.

It was later discovered the husband also had several knives on him.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.