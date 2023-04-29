Multiple Cocke County Sheriff deputies and a Cocke County constable responded Wednesday in Parrottsville to a frantic 911 call from a distraught woman who said her husband was “talking crazy” and reloading his gun next to her in bed after he had fired several shots outside.
It was later discovered the husband also had several knives on him.
According to the sheriff’s office incident report, Hazel Cheek, 72, told 911 that her husband, Luther Cheek, 71, was drunk and outside shooting a gun and she was unable to leave her bedroom, where he was reloading, due to an injury to her foot. Dispatch could hear her screaming in the background.
As police were on the way, dispatch attempted to talk to Luther to get him to put the weapon down and speak to officers upon their arrival. According to the report, he told dispatch “I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I will if I have to” and he was not coming outside.
Hazel, per the report, could be heard screaming “help” when deputies arrived and said Luther was walking around the house where their deputies were located.
At that point, Sgt. Miranda Williams reported seeing the silhouette of a person with a long gun at the curtain-draped front door. Deputies repeatedly asked Luther to come outside and speak with them, but he did not comply.
Constable Jason Oury then made contact with Luther coming down the steps to the back door and gave commands for him to put his hands up, but he said he would not do so. Luther also had a large knife on his belt inches from his hand, according to the report.
As he continued to come toward deputies in a non-compliant manner, Oury took Luther to the ground. While on the ground he continued to ignore repeated warnings and pulled away from deputies, saying he would not give them his hands.
He was finally placed in custody and at that time was found to have six knives on him.
Once in custody, deputies entered the home and Hazel advised Luther had been drinking all day and shot his gun outside and made threats to shoot himself. She said she thought he had killed himself until he came back inside “talking crazy” and reloaded the gun.
Deputies found two shotguns near the window they had approached from outside and a revolver on the dresser in addition to many alcohol bottles according to the report.
Hazel said she was concerned Luther was suicidal and would not listen to her. Per the report, she was on the phone with her brother, who said Luther had many mental disorders and was not mentally fit to have the weapons returned to him.
As noted in the report, Luther Cheek was charged with domestic assault for the state of panic he placed Hazel Cheek in based on what deputies heard upon their arrival.
EMS examined both Luther and Hazel Cheek and both declined medical treatment. Luther was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
However, his wife later expressed her displeasure over her husband’s arrest.
According to the report, Hazel, when contacted by phone about the domestic abuse notification form, refused to accept the paperwork or sign it. Reportedly, she yelled “He didn’t assault me and you took him to jail for no reason! I will be down there to talk to the high sheriff about this!”
Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said he has not been contacted by Hazel Cheek.
Luther Cheek has since been released from custody.
