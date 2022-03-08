Walters State Community College has again earned the 2022-23 Military Friendly School Designation. This year, the college moved up to a silver ranking.
“We are committed to the success of our students who have served their country or are serving now,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of the college. “I am very proud that we moved from a bronze designation to a silver designation, which puts us in the top 30% of colleges in our category. We are constantly looking for new ways to serve veterans.”
The college recently opened a new veterans center, offering a game room and private study space, on the Morristown Campus. The process of applying for educational benefits has also been streamlined and the Walters State Foundation now offers scholarships dedicated to veterans.
