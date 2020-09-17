Marijuana seized

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office recently seized 23 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Banks road. Nearly 30 plants were found at the home, which had an estimated street value of $19,000.

NEWPORT—An investigation is underway after a Newport man was found with nearly 23 pounds of marijuana at his residence on Monday, Sept. 14.

The male was identified as James Curtis Spence, 30, Banks Road.

On Monday, Lt. Max Laughter reported he and other deputies went to the 800 block of Banks Road to serve a warrant on a wanted individual.

Upon arrival, Spence was located and detained without incident.

As deputies searched the property, Lt. Laughter found nearly 30 marijuana plants growing in a vegetable garden in the back yard.

Lt. Laughter said some of the plants stood approximately 10 feet high.

All plants were confiscated. The total weight totaled 23.26 lbs. with a street value of $19,000.

The growing operation is still under investigation.

