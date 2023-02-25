A car accident that occurred on April 24, 2022, on West Broadway Street near the intersection with Cosby Highway in Newport has led to a lawsuit against the City of Newport and Newport Police Officer Justin G. Shelton in both his individual and official capacity.

The filing, dated Feb. 16, 2023, states that the “plaintiff brings state law negligence claims against Defendants under Tennessee Governmental Tort Liability Act (TGTLA), TCA § 29-20-101 et seq., and pursuant to U.S. C 1332’s grant of diversity jurisdiction.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.