A car accident that occurred on April 24, 2022, on West Broadway Street near the intersection with Cosby Highway in Newport has led to a lawsuit against the City of Newport and Newport Police Officer Justin G. Shelton in both his individual and official capacity.
The filing, dated Feb. 16, 2023, states that the “plaintiff brings state law negligence claims against Defendants under Tennessee Governmental Tort Liability Act (TGTLA), TCA § 29-20-101 et seq., and pursuant to U.S. C 1332’s grant of diversity jurisdiction.”
The plaintiff, Shaun Heard, a resident of Georgia, is being represented by attorney Patrick J. Hannon, of Hall & Lampros, LLP, of Atlanta, Georgia. Hannon is admitted to practice in the Eastern District of Tennessee.
The filing alleges Heard was traveling on West Broadway Street when Shelton, employed as an officer with the Newport Police Department, was traveling behind him in his city-issued police vehicle on West Broadway Street.
The claim alleges when Heard stopped lawfully at the stoplight on Broadway, Shelton failed to stop the police vehicle and collided with the rear of Heard’s car.
According to the claim, it is alleged that under TCA § 29-20-202, the city has no immunity from the lawsuit because it results from “negligent operation by an employee of a motor vehicle or other equipment while in the scope of employment.”
It also states that TCA § 29-20-205 removes governmental immunity because the alleged negligent acts of omissions of Shelton are within the scope of his employment with some exceptions that are not present within this specific case. “At the time and place of the collision, Shelton was negligent by failing to keep a vigilant lookout for vehicles ahead and that negligence caused him to collide with Plaintiff’s vehicle,” the claim states.
It also alleges Shelton was following the plaintiff’s vehicle too closely.
The lawsuit claims the plaintiff incurred medical bills, endured and is enduring, and will continue to endure in the future, pain and suffering both physical and mental as well as loss of the enjoyment of life, bodily impairment, and other injuries and damages.
The plaintiff is asking for judgment against the defendants of all special damages including, but not limited to, medical expenses and lost income as alleged, in an amount to be determined by the court; general damages, including, but not limited to, damages for pain and suffering in an amount to be determined by the court; costs of the legal action; and further general and equitable relief that the court deems just and proper.
Documents have been filed in regard to the case regarding the proposed summons of Shelton, Mayor Roland Dykes, III, and Vice Mayor Connie Ball.
An order and memorandum has been filed regarding sealing confidential information, setting forth the standards that must be met and the procedures that must be followed to file in the court record under seal.
A response on behalf of the city had not yet been filed in district court as of Thursday. The Newport Plain Talk left a message for City Attorney Terry Hurst at his office asking if he would like to respond on behalf of the city. As of Thursday evening, the Newport Plain Talk had not received a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.