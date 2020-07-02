NEWPORT—The voter registration deadline is quickly approaching for the August election.
The Cocke County Election Commission urges residents to make sure they are registered by the deadline on Tuesday, July 7, in order to be eligible to vote in the State Primary and County General on August 6.
The election commission office is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents to register to vote in-person. The Cocke County Election Commission office is located in the Courthouse Annex, Room 130, at 360 E. Main Street in Newport.
Residents may also register to vote online 24/7 at GoVoteTN.com. Residents must have a record with the Tennessee Department of Safety in order to use the Tennessee Online Voter Registration system.
New residents or those who have yet to get a Tennessee Driver License will have to register by paper form or in-person.
Voter registration forms submitted by US Mail must be postmarked by July 7.
If you are interested in applying to vote By-Mail, you need to have either registered to vote in-person or have voted at least once in-person in Cocke County since you have been registered.
If you have registered to vote by-mail or through the Tennessee Online Voter Registration system and have never voted in Cocke County since registering, you may visit the Cocke County Election Commission office to update your registration in-person in order to qualify to vote By-Mail.
Voter registration does not automatically transfer from county to county. If you have moved back to Cocke County after living in another county or state, then you should make sure that you are registered to vote in Cocke County by the July 7 deadline.
Sample ballots and Early Voting times for the August election are available at the election commission office, online at CockeCountyElection.org, and will be published in the Newport Plain Talk in this weekend’s newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.