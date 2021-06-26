COCKE COUNTY—District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn announced Monday, June 14 that he is seeking re-election to serve as District Attorney General for the Fourth Judicial District. The Fourth Judicial District is comprised of Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier counties.
Dunn made the announcement on the Cocke County Courthouse lawn. His announcement focused on the work his office and others have done to enhance the enforcement of victims’ rights. During his time in office, he has been successful in working with local governments to obtain federally funded VOCA grants to provide six additional victim witness coordinators to serve our community.
“I would like to thank the citizens of the Fourth District for allowing me to serve as your District Attorney. I ask for your continued support. Thank you,” Dunn said.
