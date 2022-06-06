Parrottsville’s top readers were recognized during the awards ceremony held by the school to close out the year. C-5 partnered with the school to provide a monetary prize to each of the top four winners in grades K-2. Pictured in the front row from left to right are top readers Emma Layman, Reid Kickliter and Kaydence Ramsey. Pictured in the rear are Tucker Henderson, Easton Daniels, Adam Partin, McKynlee Williams, Karsyn Hurley, Brooks Hall, Ayla Vorce, Max Norton and Mason Buckner. With the students is C-5 Collective Impact Lead, Jennifer Ellison and School System Supervisor of Special Projects, Kathy Holt.
Students in grades K-2 at Parrottsville Elementary School were recognized for the number of books they read this school year. The Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition provided $750 in incentives to 12 students in grades K-2 who were the top readers for the 2021-2022 school year. The winners and the minutes of reading are the following:
First Grade – 1st place, Reid Kickliter (4244 minutes); 2nd place, McKynlee Williams (3090 minutes); 3rd place, Karsyn Hurley (2303 minutes); 4th place, Brooks Hall (1570 minutes).
Second Grade- 1st place Emma Layman (4569 minutes); 2nd place, Tucker Henderson (3855 minutes); 3rd place, Easton Daniels (3360 minutes); 4th place Adam Partin (3270 minutes).
First place winners received a plaque and a $100 Walmart gift card; second place winners received a $75 Walmart gift card; third place winners received a $50 Walmart gift card; and 4th place winners received a $25 Walmart gift card.
