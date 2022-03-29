NEWPORT—Soaring fertilizer prices around the world have impacted local farmers, making it more expensive to produce food and forcing many to cease production altogether.
An essential tool in agriculture, fertilizer makes up 15% of farming costs in the U.S. according to data published by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
With that being the case, the cost of fertilizer nationwide has tripled in the last year, as demand skyrockets for liquid nitrogen and ammonia, key ingredients in a modern fertilizer mix.
Newport resident Nelson Williams, 91, has seen sharper increases in overhead costs during the last two years than most farmers saw in a lifetime. He is not alone.
“If it’s something you got to fertilize, fertilizer is going to be $1,000 a ton,” he said. “That’s ridiculous. You can’t do that. You can’t buy fertilizer.”
Williams said at one time, fertilizer was just $40 or $50 per ton. That was also a time when companies like Stokely’s ran their own farms, and purchased from local farmers, too, supporting the agricultural economy of Cocke County.
According to the Wall Street Journal, growing energy costs also contribute to the surging price of fertilizer, in line with natural gas.
Today, a farmer can still make a living in cattle, but given the cost, Williams said it needs to be a large-scale operation to be viable, and cushion the farmer from the impact of spiking overhead costs.
“Really, people don’t realize what a farmer has to go through with,” he said. “They think it’s nothing.”
“You know how long it takes to grow a cow?” he asked. “You start them out as a calf. Well, they’ve got to be 15 months old – year and a half – before you can breed them. Then, it takes nine months on top of that.”
It can take just over two years to raise a cow from birth to reproduction.
“That’s a long time to feed a calf, a cow,” he said. “Then you have to wean them. It takes a good two years from start to finish, before you breed again.”
During that time, as the cow goes through its life cycle, and feed, and occasional veterinary checks, those costs add up.
Williams said even larger farms have cut back their operations, like the 456-acre Susong farm, where workers are mainly raising tomatoes. Despite the rising cost of fertilizer, the average price of live cattle has not risen to accommodate the higher overhead cost of farming.
“They done away with the cattle and stuff like that,” he said. “But cattle ain’t really up that much, not the way everything else is.”
Additionally, as meat prices at the grocery store continue to rise, the price of cattle this year is still not as high as last year, cutting the profit at both ends.
“They ain’t as high as they was last year,” he said again, smirking. “But you go in the store and buy it. Just go through the store and see what it is, a pound, in there.”
Williams said he is selling hay at $15 per bail this season. This, too, can contribute to the increased cost of raising cattle, the sale price of which has remained the same.
“You go to Knoxville and get it, and have to pay over $100 for it,” he said. “They got high one time, here. Probably get high now. People can’t afford to buy the gas to cut it.”
Last season they cut and sold more than 200 bails, which he said is close to their average of about 250 per year.
“I ain’t no big farmer,” Williams said with a laugh. “A lot of people like to farm, you know, when they retire or something.”
Analysts from AFBF in Atlanta say there are too many variables to know when the price surge will end, since there is no historical basis comparable to current conditions, but farmers trying to make ends meet this year are going to need to take a much closer look at their books.
