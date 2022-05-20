NEWPORT—Newport Grammar School staff presented their plans for summer school to the Newport City School Board on Monday, hoping to spark greater interest from their students this year.
Teachers developed short courses centered on subjects that reach beyond traditional curriculum, such as Paleontology, Culinary Arts, and even “The History and Science of Rollercoasters.”
“The teachers are doing a fabulous job,” said Director Sandra Burchette.
“I think our hope is that the word will get out that we’re having so much fun with our ‘camps’ that next year we’ll see such a growth.”
The focus of the new format is to offer students more choices for summer school, allowing them to pick courses they find appealing and in turn encouraging greater engagement during the summer.
The board also saw a short video recapping NGS’ fundraiser for Isaiah 117, in which the students raised over $6,000 in a matter of weeks.
In the district’s COVID report, Mischelle Black shared that there haven’t been many concerns regarding possible COVID cases, though she had received a few calls about exposures here and there.
Board Chair Jan Brooks noted that the time was approaching for the board to decide whether any COVID protocol, such as Cohorts, would be reinstated for the 2022-23 school year.
The board landed on their June meeting as the time to officially bring the issue to the table to allow teachers and administration time to prepare for whatever decision is put in place.
Christina Leas shared the school’s cafeteria numbers for April, in which NGS served 11,108 meals across 15 operational days. Leas also shared her plans for summer school meals and her hopes to return to a normal lunch pattern for next school year.
Principal Michael Short reminded the board of important upcoming dates, including 8th grade night on Tuesday, May 24, and honors nights for grades 3-8 on the following Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Amy Messer shared that the school’s budgets had been sent to the state and that the Consolidated Budget would likely be approved shortly.
Dr. Justin Norton shared figures from TCAP testing, stating that only two students were unable to complete their Language Arts tests, meaning the school earned a 99% participation rate for the program this year. Norton commended the school’s staff for their work to keep testing running smoothly.
Director Burchette shared updates on the school’s ongoing window replacement project, which she said had been on hold for a few days due to permit issues. She went on to share plans for Phase II of the project, which includes a base bid and two alternate bids for different sections of the building.
Burchette shared that the school’s ongoing third-grade bathroom project had come to a standstill due to dissatisfaction with the work of the company who was contracted to tile the bathroom.
“We’re kind of in negotiations on what’s going to go from there, and I’ll keep you all abreast of it, because I’m not going to accept it until it looks like first-quality work, and it doesn’t at this time,” Burchette assured the board.
The final item of the workshop was Jan Brooks’ report, in which the board confirmed that next month’s meeting would be moved from June 20 to June 27 to avoid scheduling conflicts.
The agenda of the official meeting was contained to about seven minutes, in which the board approved field trips for summer school, summer field trips for Little Warriors, replacements of 19 fire doors from William S. Trimble Company, two travel items and the acceptance of resignation from Cassandra Eldridge.
