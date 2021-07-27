Details on delta variant

The delta variant is the most-contagious mutation of the novel coronavirus and represents more than 50% of all new U.S. cases as of July.

Recovery from a previous COVID infection provides only minimal antibody protection from variants.

Studies have found efficacy rates of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine against the delta variant range from 64% in Israel, known for doing huge amounts of testing, to 79% in Scotland and 88% across the U.K.

It requires only a few seconds for delta to spread, and its patients, who generally are younger, and often sicker by the time they make it to the hospital. Unlike the original strain, which caused predominant symptoms of fever, cough, and loss of taste and smell, common symptoms of the delta variant — which carries twice the risk of hospitalization — are a headache, sore throat, runny nose and fever.

Pictured: electron microscope image of COVID-19 (yellow) emerging from the surface of a patient's cells (blue/pink)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health-RML via AP file

In the last seven days, 39 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county. From June 28 through July 11, only 12 cases were reported. Since then, there have been 50 new cases in the county.

Currently, there are 47 active cases of COVID-19 in Cocke County, which is the highest count the county has seen since early May. No new cases were reported for July 26, but the county recently pushed over 4,600 cases since the outbreak of the virus.

No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported. Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged just fewer than 20 tests per day with an average positive rate of 12.4%.

Cocke County health providers have administered 28,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents. Over 41.5% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 37.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.