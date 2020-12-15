COCKE COUNTY—Don Smith, pastor of Southside Baptist Church in Newport, was formerly a psychologist and professor at Florida Tech in Melbourne, FL, but moved to this area in 1997 to live near and assist his parents in their later years. Smith’s father founded the Radio Bible Hour ministry in 1935 and directed it until his retirement in 1997 when Don stepped into the role. The ministry continued under Don’s leadership until 2017. Shortly after this he accepted the call to Southside Baptist.
This summer Smith joined in with over 22,000 people around the world who participated in the Great Virtual Race Across Tennessee (GVRAT). This race was created by Gary Cantwell, also known as Lazarus Lake, who founded Barkley Marathons held each year at Frozen Head State Park, near Wartburg, TN. Barkley Marathons are extremely challenging, so challenging in fact, that only 15 of the more than 1,000 runners whom have began the race since it’s inception in 1986 have completed the course.
Cantwell came up with the GVRAT with the intention of giving Tennessee runners a creative way to spend some time during the summer of COVID. The organizers were expecting a few hundred runners whose progress they would track, but the participants continued to sign up until the number surpassed any of their expectations. Each day runners entered their total miles for the day, and Smith was #3714 when he began the race in March.
During the four-month period of the race 635 miles had to be covered. The virtual course covered actual mapped roads beginning in Eastern Arkansas and going into Western Virginia. Runners had to average a little more that 5 miles per day in order to complete the race during the allotted time period.
Each day’s minimum was represented on the map by the image of a buzzard. If a runner fell behind the buzzard then they needed to work harder the next day to keep up. Smith started his run with a 7-mile day and never fell behind the buzzard. He finished the race in 106 days with an impressive 18-mile run on his final day of Friday, August 14.
At 75 years of age, Smith placed 7954 among the over 22,000 runners who began the race. Many of his runs were from his home on English Mountain Road to Christopher Place Resort and back.
According to Smith, “Marston Price, the owner and inn-keeper at Christopher Place, was very gracious in letting me accumulate some miles on their beautiful property. I ran in all sorts of weather, but all of it was fairly warm. I was blessed to have no real physical problems, such as blisters, tendonitis, or other disasters.
“About 10 years ago I had become fairly sedentary, gaining weight, having less energy, and I decided to try and do something about it. I heard about a race called the Navy SEAL Challenge that a retired SEAL was developing in Cosby. I went out and met Dan Schreder and his wife, Colleen, and he encouraged me to try it. “
Don worked with Schreder and considers his help and encouragement to be a tremendous part of his journey toward a more active and healthy lifestyle. He has continued to race since that time and had a serious injury in a trail race in 2013, but after surgery and rehab was running again in early 2014.
“After the GVRAT I ran the Buffalo Mountain Endurance Challenge at Buffalo Mountain, near Jonesboro, and completed 50 miles in 36 hours. For me the hours spent running are a joy. I often spent the time praying for my church family, and others that I know are facing hardship. Over the summer, one of my friends was in Hospice care. His room had a window from which he was able to see the sunrise, and over the summer I saw many early morning sunrises. Those sunrises were very special because we never know how much time we have left to enjoy the glory of God in His creation.
“We were able to raise a little bit of money for Empower Cocke County, and I decided to commit some money for each mile I ran. At the end of the month, we donated something to Empower Cocke County. The director, Annette Burke, is someone I really admire. She is doing a difficult job to help make a difference for those who really want to find freedom from addictions. There were some days that just knowing something was going to help Empower made it easier for me to hit the road and get in a few more miles.
“I have been blessed with good health, and I always try to give the honor and glory to Jesus Christ; He is the foundation and the Lord of my like, and running and enjoying His creation are always going to involve an awareness of His presence, grace, and mercy. I also try to encourage older people to get moving. It’s amazing how much more we can do that we presently think possible. If one had told me when I first went to see Dan, that in 6 or 7 years I would be challenging 100 mile races, I would simply have not thought that possible. We are capable of great things, but without Christ, great things mean very little (in the long run).
“Finally, I need to thank my church members who are encouraging and supportive, and maybe enjoy the break when I spend a weekend running. And my wife, Dr. Maureen Smith, is remarkably patient with my limping around the house after these races.”
