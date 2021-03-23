HARTFORD—One man is dead after a vehicle plunged into the Pigeon River early Friday morning.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred near the intersection of Hartford and Lindsey Gap Roads. Reports state that around 4 a.m. that morning the vehicle went off an embankment and crashed into the river.
Tiffany Evans, 22, Cosby, and her front seat passenger, identified as Jonathan Douglas, 23, Cosby, managed to free themselves after the vehicle went into the water.
Reports say that Evans and Douglas were uninjured in the crash. The rear seat passenger, identified as Steven Reardon, 59, Cosby, did not survive the crash according to the report.
The vehicle was recovered from the river later Friday morning by emergency crews. Reardon’s body was found later Friday afternoon after a search was performed by the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency, Newport Rescue Squad, Cosby and Grassy Fork Fire and Rescue crews.
A drug and alcohol test was ordered for Evans, and charges are pending at this time. THP continues to investigate the crash.
