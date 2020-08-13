NEWPORT—A Bybee woman is facing a number of charges after reports say she stabbed a male subject at a Seabrook residence on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Newport Police officials identified the woman as Montana Boyer, 35, Joe Reed Road. She has been charged with aggravated assault. Boyer was also served with a number of warrants.
On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 844 Seabrook Street, in reference to a possible stabbing.
Upon arrival, Patrolman Chris Silvers came in contact with the male victim, identified as Shawn Gatens, 46, who had several lacerations on his body.
Gatens advised officers that he and Boyer were arguing over drugs when Boyer became irate and began throwing items.
Gatens said Boyer then allegedly attacked him with a pocket knife and cut him in several places on his body.
A female witness confirmed Gatens’ story.
Boyer fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but was later located near 2nd Street where she was taken into custody.
Boyer was charged with aggravated assault and was served with several outstanding warrants for aggravated assault, interference with an emergency call, violation of probation and theft.
