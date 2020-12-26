Now that the Christmas holiday has past, what can you do to repurpose your Christmas tree? Just throwing your real tree into a dumpster or landfill may not be the best way to dispose of your Christmas tree. As an evergreen, Christmas trees have many benefits that allow them to find new life and usefulness once the tinsel and lights are gone.
The most common ways for a Christmas tree to be repurposed are in the garden. Most commonly, they are chipped into mulch. Saving this mulch in a dry space until spring can provide a low cost way to reduce weeds in in flower and garden beds for the next growing season.
You can also just save the needles if your tree was a pine and mulch with those. Additionally, you can incorporate some of this mulch into a compost pile. Be cognizant of the amount you add though because evergreen needles do take quite some time to break down.
Some recommendations say that branches can be used as insulators for tender perennials to protect them from frost damage. Simply make a little teepee of evergreen branches over them that will black the frost without pressing the perennial to the ground.
If you save the dried evergreen until spring, it and its branches can be used as a natural stake in the garden to hold up vegetable plants like beans and other flowering plants.
Other uses include adding the whole tree to a pond to create fish habitat. Simply dunk the tree under the water and leave it alone—it will provide shelter and a place for them to lay eggs. A word of caution though is do not add trees to public water sources as it may not be allowed.
If you do not want to cut up the tree, you can simply plant the tree in a pot of potting soil, even if the roots have been removed. Evergreens are surprisingly resilient, even if they are wilting, and will likely bounce back to add beauty to the landscape of your home. In the event that the replant is not successful, you can still use the dead evergreen for benefit in your garden. Turn it into a bird feeder tree by adding pinecones coated in peanut butter, suet cakes, and bird feeders to support local birds and wildlife.
A couple final outdoor uses for your old Christmas tree is as a soil erosion preventer and as outdoor firewood. Place the tree with the top pointing in the direction of where the water comes from in a ditch or washed area to help slow down the water and reduce soil erosion. Firewood of course is an obvious use for Christmas trees, but do not burn it indoors due to creosote which could cause chimney fires.
Indoor repurposing of Christmas trees has a few options as well. You could combine some of the greenery, a couple chunks of wood, a cinnamon stick, and maybe some cranberries and orange pieces with water and heat it on the wood stove or furnace to permeate your house with winter evergreen scents.
Another option would be to make a few winter wreaths from the greenery and either ornaments or coasters from the trunk. Whatever you choose to do, there are many neat ways to repurpose your Christmas tree; however, if none of these are things that will work for you, check with your local recycling center to find the best way to recycle the tree.
For questions or more information about Christmas tree repurposing or upcycling, contact your local Extension office at (423)-623-7531 or email sorr6@utk.edu.
Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu
