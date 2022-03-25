Jack Auldon Parks, 83, of Parrottsville passed away, March 22, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Newport.
After graduating from high school, he worked for the FBI as a fingerprint classifier in Washington D.C. for 1 year.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1956 to 1960.
He retired after 43 years as a chemical technician with various companies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred & Nell Parks, In-Laws George and Gladys Balch, Sister, Lavonia Palmer, Brother-In-Law Charles Palmer, Brothers-In-Law Jerry Balch, Bill Murr Sr., Dennis Newsome, and Herb Thacker, Niece Regina Murr.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Annette Balch Parks, son Mike Parks (Cindy) of Amherst, OH Grandchildren Megan Parks, Jacob Parks, Adam Morrow, Amherst, OH Nicole Morrow Canton, OH. Great Grandchildren Aubree Morrow and Lennox Morrow of Amherst, OH. Son Kip Parks of Unicoi, TN, Grandson Drew Parks U.S Navy, Granddaughter Allyson Parks, Johnson City, TN. Brothers Bobby Parks (Lola) of Parrottsville, TN, Jerald Parks (Linda) of Parrottsville, TN. Sisters-in-Law Marlene Murr, Carolyn Balch, Mary Esther Williams (Sammy), Sandra Thacker, and Brenda Newsome all of Newport, TN, Brother-In-Laws Jeff Balch (Vickie), of Parrottsville, TN, Jerome Balch of Houston, TX, Dennis Balch (Ann) of Newport, TN, David Balch (Sheila) Dandridge, TN.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund or The American Cancer Society.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at First Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2 p.m., with Dr. Rich Lloyd officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
