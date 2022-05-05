COCKE COUNTY—County residents let their voices be heard in the recent County Primary Election to select several offices in county government.
A total of six new office holders will take their oath in August to begin their new terms of service. The biggest races, County Mayor and Sheriff, will see the winners square off against candidates in the County General Election in August.
Rob Mathis secured the win in the Mayor’s Primary with 4,478 votes, compared to 2,303 votes received by his opponent, Michael McCarter. Mathis will face Independent candidates Clay Blazer and Casey Jones in August.
About 100 people visited Newport’s City Park throughout the day on Tuesday to see Mathis and wish him luck at his returns party. As the results came in, and it looked like he would secure the nomination, Mathis said the day went as well as he had hoped, but better than expected.
“I’m feeling thankful,” he said, “I’m thankful mostly for the support that everybody’s given us. That’s the biggest thing, to know that people support you.”
He also said he is grateful that people responded well to his team’s effort, and hopes that the public rallies behind his message of working together, adding that he is excited for the opportunity to unite the county around shared goals, which he said can be a great leadership challenge.
“We’ve worked as separate parts—separate entities,” he said. “I want us to work together. I want to – as mayor – I want to bring all those different government functions together, get everybody pulling in the same direction, not as an authoritative way but a collaborative, cooperative way. Get everybody to want to be together, to do the right thing together, to work together, instead of working against each other.”
Mathis said he has spent time talking to people and that during his man-on-the-street interviews gets the sense that citizens have internalized the distressed condition of the county itself. If elected, he said he wants to restore the county’s image, starting from within.
“I’m just looking forward to changing the mindset in our county from one of a losing team, to a winning team. You have to win in your mind before you can win on the field,” he said. “I want us to get a couple of successes, so that Cocke County feels like winners.”
In the Primary for Cocke County Sheriff, C.J. Ball received just over 76%, 5,156 votes, to best Hollis Emmons who finished with a total of 1,445 votes at the end of the evening. Ball will be pitted against Independent candidate John Carroll in August’s General Election.
Ball gave a brief thank you over the radio on WLIK after the final numbers were tallied, thanking God for His guidance through the entire process.
“First and foremost I have to thank God for this amazing opportunity to be able to pull this victory off,” Ball said. “Without Him and the guidance and direction that He offers to all of us each and every day none of this would be possible. That’s who I give this to most of all.”
Ball said his family and supporters played a major role in helping him secure the nomination after months of hard work. He thanked them in addition to the people of Cocke County for supporting his endeavor to be the next sheriff of the county.
“I want to thank my family for being with me the last 24 months as I knocked on doors and went to events to get myself out there and work hard for this evening. It’s paid off and I can’t thank them enough. I have to thank all the donors and citizens of Cocke County for the support and everyone that went out this day to vote and those who participated in early voting.
“We just have to keep pushing and working hard for the citizens of Cocke County. We’ve got through one and have to start on the other, but it starts with me getting back up tomorrow morning and going to work at the Sheriff’s Office to give the commitment that is needed to the people of Cocke County.”
An incumbent was upset Tuesday evening in the race for General Sessions Court Judge. Brad Davidson was bested by Mark Strange after serving in the position for the last eight years. Strange received 4,294 votes, 63.28%, to become the county’s next Sessions Judge. Davidson received 2,489 votes in his failed re-election bid.
Strange also gave a thank you to his supporters via radio once the final results were released. He was ecstatic after receiving nearly 64% of the vote in his first campaign for elected office.
“My family and I are overwhelmed by the support that Cocke County showed us in this election. I met a lot of new people and reconnected with a lot of old friends,” Strange said. “It’s been a ride since last August when we announced we were going to do this. I can’t thank the people of Cocke County enough for their show of confidence in this election. Beating an incumbent is hard enough, but to get 64% of the vote, I just can’t thank Cocke County enough.
Strange said it will be an honor to serve the people of the county as their next General Sessions Court Judge. He thanked his family and the community for their belief in his ability to fulfill the needs of the office.
“I want to thank my family because without them I wouldn’t have been able to do this. I was born and raised here, started my career here as a police officer and I can’t thank the people of Cocke County enough. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Judge Davidson for running a clean, respectable race. I’m ready to hit the ground running and serve the people of Cocke County.”
One of the closely contested races saw incumbent candidate Dwayne McCallister retain his spot as County Road Superintendent over officer seeker Rick McGaha. The final numbers gave McCallister 53.31% of the total ballots cast, 3,657 votes, compared to 46.59% percent for McGaha, 3,196 votes. McCallister thanked his opponent for running a clean race and congratulated him on his impressive total.
“Rick worked very hard to win this thing, and I have to give him a congratulations because I know how hard it is to do this,” McCallister said. “I want to say I love Cocke County, and I am so grateful to get to be road superintendent one more time. Thank you to everyone that voted. I’ll be back at it tomorrow morning at 6:30 a.m. to serve the people of Cocke County.”
The County Trustee race saw five candidates seek the office that is currently being held by Mathis. Mitch Fine collected 43.16% of the ballots cast, 3,013 votes, to take the office over competitors Jody Lowe, Eric Henderson, Melissa Goddard and Rocky Gentry. Lowe finished as the runner up in the race with 1,405 votes.
Fine held a watch party for the election returns at the Cocke County Recreation Department. Family, friends and supporters surrounded him as the final precincts reported fully cementing his victory.
“I don’t even know how to start really. But really, I’m just humbled by winning the race. I was hoping to run well, but I didn’t expect this much. I had some very good help. Well, let me back it up. First of all, I want to thank the Lord, because without him I couldn’t do anything.”
Fine gave a big thank you to all who stood by his side throughout the campaign. He said he was overwhelmed by the moment when he knew the race was in hand.
“I’m thankful for my family, I’m thankful for my friends, those who helped me today, they got in the trenches and they worked. And I’m just overwhelmed. I’m just so thankful and so humbled by it. I just want everyone to know that I appreciate their support and their help.”
County residents also elected a new Sessions Court Clerk Tuesday evening. Brenda Ramsey bested Angie Mathis to take the office being vacated by Frankie “Peachie” Cody. Cody did not seek re-election as she is retiring at the end of her term. Ramsey carried 62.64% of the vote earning 4,145 votes. Mathis finished with a total of 2,470 votes.
Ramsey will become head of an office that she has served for 26 years, many of which as the Chief Deputy Clerk. She too was thankful for the support of God, her family and county residents.
“I am overwhelmed by this win, but first and foremost let me thank God. I feel that through all of this He has been with me,” Ramsey said.
“I had the most wonderful group of people who have worked with me and walked me through this entire thing. I appreciate so much what they have done for me. For my family, I can’t say thank you enough, and thank you Cocke County. I hope to make you proud.
The County Clerk’s Office race was decided fairly early on after current clerk, Shalee McClure, garnered 5,143 votes, 76.35%, in her first race as the sitting office holder. McClure was appointed to the position by the County Legislative Body upon the retirement of Jan Brockwell. McClure defeated Lesley Hedgepath Wylie who received 1,589 votes.
McClure said she is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Cocke County as its Clerk.
“I want to thank God, my family, friends and my county for their kindness and the outpouring of support that has been shown to me during my campaign,” McClure said. “This opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Cocke County will be done with a grateful, humble and full heart. Thank you!”
The race for District Attorney General was settled early as well after incumbent candidate James B. “Jimmy” Dunn received 3,123 votes from the Early Voting period prior to Election Day. Dunn received 5,392 votes in Cocke County to top opponent Michael Shults who received 1,409. Dunn tallied 18,371 votes total across Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier and Grainger Counties.
Jim Ripley will be the new Chancellor for the Fourth and Fifth Districts after defeating Nick Black for the position being vacated by Telford Fogerty.
Ripley won Cocke County with 3,539 to his opponents 1,915. Ripley would collect 17,091 votes across Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Sevier and Grainger Counties.
The four Circuit Court judges ran unopposed for their seats but still received a high number of complementary votes from constituents across the Fourth Judicial District. Judge Carter Moore received 6,045 votes in Cocke County and 20,712 across the district. Judge Jim Gass received 4,710 votes in the county and 19,488 across the Fourth District. Judge Rex Henry Ogle tallied 5,410 votes in Cocke County and a total of 20,979 across the district. Judge Duane Sloane, Circuit Court Judge Part IV, was just under 5,000 votes in the county with 4,985. He would receive a total of 20,011 across the four county district.
Page 10A of today’s paper features a precinct-by-precinct vote total for each candidate in the County Primary.
