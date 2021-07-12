COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges at the end of June.
Arraignments for those accused by the Grand Jury will be held before Cocke County Circuit Court and Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
Here is a listing of those indicted by the grand jury. Court records to not identify persons by age, address or occupation and there may be other people with the same or similar names.
Clinton Lee Baker, Jr., charged with one county of Vandalism over $2,500 and one count of Theft over $2,500.
Joseph James Barrett, charged with one count of Possession of Schedule I with intent to sell, one count of Sale of Schedule II, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Driving on a Suspended License and Violation of Financial Responsibility Law.
Jeremy Blagg, charged with one count Simple Possession, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, one county Criminal Impersonation and one count of Possession of a Weapon with Altered Serial Number.
Billy Wayne Frazier, charged with one count of Kidnapping, Evading Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Schedule I, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on a Revoked License, Failure to Maintain Lane, Possession of Cocaine and Simple Possession of Marijuana.
Matthew McKenzie Hart, charged with one county Driving Under the Influence, one count Driving on Revoked License, one county Reckless Driving and one count of Speeding.
Charles Timothy Hayes, one count of Violation of Sex Offender Registry.
Branden Lee James, charged with one count Driving on Suspended/Canceled/Revoked License, one count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one count Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.
Anthony Neil McKinney, charged with one count Theft Under $1,000, one count Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Kidnapping and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Rosemary Gail Shelton, charged with one count DUI, one count Financial Responsibility and one count Failure to Exercise Due Care.
Franklin Ezra Shropshire, charged with one count of Theft over $2,500, Vandalism over $1,000, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Violation of Financial Responsibility Law, Driving on Suspended/Revoked/ Canceled License and one count Driving an Unregistered Vehicle.
Lisa Lynn Shults, charged with Aggravated Burglary, one count of Theft Under $1,000 and one count of Vandalism Under $1,000.
Sarah Bell Smith, charged with one count of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, one count Abuse of an Elderly Adult and one count of Domestic Assault.
Diamon Kane Williford, charged with one count Aggravated Burglary, one count Vandalism, one count Aggravated Criminal Trespass and one count Domestic Assault.
Rita Faye York, charged with Theft over $2,500.
Amy Nicole Allison, charged with one count of Aggravated Burglary and one count of Theft over $1,000.
James Ray Ball, charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Resisting Arrest.
James Ray Ball, charged with one count Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle, one county Leaving the Scene of a Accident, one count Reckless Driving, one count Failure to Exercise Due Care, one count Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle, three counts of Vandalism over $1,000, one count Reckless Endangerment and one count of Driving on a Suspended/Canceled/Revoked License.
Patricia Michelle Ball, one count of Theft Under $1,000 and one count of Criminal Simulation.
Logan Black, charged with two counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Theft Over $1,000.
Vickie Ann Boehning, charged with one count Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell, one count of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver and individual counts of Possession of Schedule V with Intent to Sell and Deliver.
Darrel Cate, charged with one count of Burglary, one count of Theft Under $1,000 and one count Criminal Trespass.
Edward Henry Feldner, charged with one count Aggravated Burglary and one count Theft Under $1,000.
Danny Ray Hall, charged with one count Aggravated Assault, one count Aggravated Burglary and one count Vandalism Under $1,000.
Branden Lee James, charged with one count Theft Under $1,000.
Jordon Lee Large, charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, one count Theft Over $1,000, one count of Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle, one count Driving while in Possession of Methamphetamine, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, one county Simple Possession of Marijuana, one count of Reckless Driving, one count Violation of Registration Law, one count of Light Law Violation and one count of Evading Arrest.
Jordon Lee Large, charged with Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Criminal Impersonation.
Derrick Lynn Price, charged with one count Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence and one count Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
Tommy Lee Rice, charged with one count of Interference with an Emergency Communication, one count Domestic Assault and one count of Vandalism Under $1,000.
Tony Thompson, charged with one count of Criminal Trespassing, one count of Burglary, one count Theft Under $1,000 and one count Evading Arrest.
Dusten Toby, charged with one count Driving on Suspended/Canceled/Revoked License, one count Violation of Financial Responsibility, one count Leaving the Scene of an Accident, one count of Duty to Render Aid and Give Information and one count of Immediate Notice of Accident.
Justin Michael Webb, charged with one count Theft Under $1,000, one count Criminal Trespassing and one count Burglary.
