Work continues on a new subdivision off Hooper Highway in the Cosby area. Brennon Garrett, representative for the development, spoke to the Planning Commission Tuesday evening about the expansion of the subdivision.
He presented a preliminary plat to commissioners detailing the 7 lots that are current being created. The map also shows larger areas that are yet to be developed.
“Access to the lots will be off a private road that will be constructed,” Garrett said. “We are hiring an engineer and designer to make sure everything meets the standards. We don't want to go through all these expenses and have something be denied here.”
Garrett told the commission that the current road leading into the subdivision is better than many of the county’s roads. He assured them that all lots would be accessible from the newly created Laurel Ridge Way.
