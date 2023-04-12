The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an assault Friday evening and found a woman lying on the side of the road, who was barely conscious.

According to the incident report, CCSO went to the area of 2609 Butler Road in Newport where the woman was found. The report states she was bleeding in the mouth and face area and when EMS arrived on the scene the woman, identified in the report as Melissa Jones, 41, passed out.

