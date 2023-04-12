The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an assault Friday evening and found a woman lying on the side of the road, who was barely conscious.
According to the incident report, CCSO went to the area of 2609 Butler Road in Newport where the woman was found. The report states she was bleeding in the mouth and face area and when EMS arrived on the scene the woman, identified in the report as Melissa Jones, 41, passed out.
EMS transported her to Newport Medical Center where officers went and spoke to her. She was reported to be barely able to speak, but she did inform deputies she was at a friend’s house and ended up leaving with a person she identified as Bryan Hurst.
Jones reports that Hurst threw her out of the green spray-painted truck they were in and that during the incident she was choked. She believed the truck to be stolen.
Deputies were unable to make contact with Hurst at that time and warrants were taken out for aggravated assault.
Hurst was reported to have been arrested the next night on another stolen truck complaint in which the truck was recovered out of Sevier County. According to the report, Hurst was also served at that time with a warrant out of Cocke County for aggravated assault and transported to the jail.
