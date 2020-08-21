NEWPORT—Two people along with a juvenile have been charged with possession of drugs and other charges following an investigation on Friday, Aug. 14.
Newport Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bowman Drive, after a complaint was made that a juvenile was “shooting up” with a 30-year-old male inside the home.
Officers made contact with the caller, identified as Barbara Smith, 59, who said her 17-year-old daughter and Smith’s boyfriend were doing drugs.
Officers obtained verbal consent to search the home where they found a bag that contained .68 grams of marijuana, a bag that contained .4 grams of methamphetamine and another bag that contained .41 grams of Gabapentin.
According to the report, officers spoke with the juvenile female who said her mom (Smith) buys her cigarettes and gives her money to purchase drugs.
As a result of the investigation, all three people were arrested.
Of those arrested were Nicholas Davis, Smith’s boyfriend, 34, Moore Hollow Road. He was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI, possession of schedule V and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Smith was charged with public intoxication and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the juvenile was also charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule V and possession of schedule VI.
The juvenile was also served with active warrants for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A DCS referral was made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.