NEWPORT—The Cocke County Legislative Body met Monday evening where they tackled several agenda items.
Commissioners approved the nomination of three individuals to the Civil Service Board.
The Public Safety Committee recommended Jason Oury, Mike Hansel and Bob Chiaradio fill the vacancies left by the previous board members. Commissioner Forest Clevenger made a motion to approve the nominations, which was seconded by commissioner David Veridal. The motion passed by a unanimous margin of the commissioners present.
Commissioners briefly discussed an increase in the county’s hotel/motel tax rate.
The County Finance Committee voted to send the decision to the full body during their meeting last week. Commissioner Clevenger made a motion to table any decision until all 14 legislative body members were present.
The county currently has a 3% hotel/motel tax in place that visitors pay when they stay at hotels, motels and rental cabins. A 2% increase could bring in an additional $250,000 in revenue. That money would go towards marketing tourism in Cocke County.
“There was more than $315,000 collected in 2020 from the city and county combined,” commissioner Clevenger said.
“The county’s portion was around $193,000 and all that was collected from cabins, campgrounds and bed and breakfasts. People are spending millions in this county on tourism related things, and we can grow that if we promote this county.”
Clevenger said this would create a domino effect that would lead to population growth, which in turn would create more revenue for the county through sales and property taxes.
He said that increase in revenue could help improve the school system and county infrastructure.
Currently the City of Newport has a 5% hotel/motel tax. The county can increase its tax to the 5% mark, but it cannot exceed the city’s rate.
In other matters, commissioners approved the landfill funding resolution and refinancing of the county’s 2016 bond.
Scott Gibson of Cumberland Securities said refinancing would save the county $230,000 over the remaining years of the bond. Gibson said the county will see a better interest rate refinancing at this time.
“In refinancing the county’s 2016 bond you will see a $230,000 savings,” Gibson said. “I know it’s not much in the scheme of things, but I’m squeezing out as much as I can over the remainder of the debt.”
There will be no extension of the debt, and the majority of the 2016 bond debt will be paid off by 2028. The landfill bond is for 15 years for a total amount of $2.6 million.
Commissioners also approved a rafting permit for Wisdom Tree, LLC. Jay Moor, the owner of the company, recently purchased USA Raft/River Rat Whitewater.
Before the end of the meeting commissioners went into a closed session with county attorney Melissa Gossman. No details were given about the topic discussed during the session.
Upon their return to the regular meeting, commissioner Gary Carver made a motion to have Gossman “settle the case discussed in the private session.”
The motion passed by a unanimous vote.
The County Legislative Body will meet again on Monday, April 19 at 6 p.m. in the Cocke County High School auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.