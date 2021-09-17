The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen held their regularly scheduled September meeting on Tuesday. Notable items of discussion included a second reading of an ordinance to amend the city Municipal Code in regards to yard sales, as well as the rescheduling of a city concert.
After the minutes from the August meeting were approved, City Administrator James Finchum gave his communication to the board. Finchum shared that the Chamber of Commerce had requested a postponement of their September Rhythm on the River concert to October 23. The board approved the postponement.
Following Finchum’s communication, the board approved the second reading of Ordinance 2021-07, which would add a chapter to the Municipal Code to address yard and garage sales. The ordinance targets what have been called “perpetual yard sales,” and puts in place a restriction that does not allow sales on consecutive weekends.
