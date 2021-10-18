COCKE COUNTY—The CCHS Big Red Fire Choir is currently looking for $1,000+ sponsorships from the community to support choir members who will be part of the Carnegie Hall Choral Residency set for June of 2022.
If there are any businesses or individuals who would like to donate at least $1,000 towards this trip, the group will put their name or their business name on the back of the NYC shirts they will be wearing throughout the year as well as while in New York.
The overall goal is to raise $130,000. Several fundraisers have been scheduled for the coming months, and Choir Director Amanda Short hopes the community will help support her group.
Homemade soap and candles will be available, and a Christmas cake/silent auction will be held later this year. Members of the public can also sponsor a specific choir student to help cover their expenses.
Short said that each choir member is working diligently to support the group’s overall goal. Expenses for the trip are around $2,500 per choir member. That amount does not include the formal wear that is required for each student. The attire for male students is $100 and $70 for female students.
To donate to the fundraising efforts, checks can be sent to Cocke County High School. Short asks that donors write CCHS Fire Choir on the pay to portion of their checks and Carnegie Hall in the memo line.
