NEWPORT—Newport Utilities Water crews began constructing a new water line on Industrial Park Road on Tuesday, March 9. Work started at the intersection of Industrial Park and Highway 25E and will extend to Chemwood Drive.
This work may require occasional lane closures. The work will take approximately three months to complete. NU asks that everyone be aware of crews working in and around the road and observe the traffic signs for the safety of our crews and the public.
