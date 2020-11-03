NEWPORT—Farm Bureau recently honored Northwest Elementary’s Victoria Henry as the 2019-2020 Outstanding Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher.
Henry’s fourth grade class participated in the “Kid’s Day on the Farm” sponsored by the Cocke County Farm Bureau Women and UT Extension. She used the information from the guest teachers at the event to enhance classroom learning.
Each year her students grow vegetables in the summer school program and learn about nutritional value as well as planting and caring for a small garden. Then they are able to enjoy the “fruits” of their labor and enjoy dishes that they make from growing their own crop.
Her favorite classroom activity each year is hatching chicken eggs. She a small flock of chickens at her home that have all been hatched and raised at school.
Students learn about different breeds of chickens before deciding on the eggs they hatch. They learn about temperature, humidity, life cycle and many other skills through egg incubation.
Once the chicks have hatched, they remain at school through the end of summer school. Students are responsible for caring for the chicks while learning and using valuable skills. Students continue to check on their class’ chickens for years after they have left my classroom.
In the past Henry has used lessons from the National Agricultural in the Classroom site in her science and social studies lessons as well as in nutrition lessons in the after school program. She currently has links to virtual farms and food processing facilities from the National Agricultural in the Classroom site on her Google classroom site, and her students are already enjoying these this school year.
