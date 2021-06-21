NEWPORT—Newport Utilities board members met Monday morning to approve the 2021-22 fiscal year budget for the electric, water and sewer departments.
The budget for each department passed, as did an increase to residential customer’s bills.
NU projects that the average bill will increase $3 per month for electric, of which $1.88 is the TVA guideline amount. The remainder of the increase is due to higher costs to maintain electric lines.
The average increase for residential water customers will be $1 to $1.25 per month. Sewer will increase by a total of $3 per month for the average customer.
