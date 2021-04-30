A how-to gardening class was hosted by Mrs. Lois Cornell, a member of the Newport Seventh-day Adventist Church on Monday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. There were 18 attendees, which included church members and friends.
Light refreshments were served, including homemade strawberry jam from Lois’ homegrown strawberries. A how-to hard-copy manual written by Lois herself was given to each attendee, with detailed information on how to grow crops, when to sprout seeds, when to plant, and how to combat various garden predators and pests.
Lois, who was widowed in June 2018, is a long-time gardener and has extensive experience in canning. Her diet mainstays include her homegrown items, which she says can be more nutritious and pesticide free. “A package of seed can produce a lot of good food,” she says.
Last November she contracted COVID while visiting her sister, but never really felt sick and in three days was up taking care of her sister! She attributes her excellent health to her simple, plant-based diet and healthful lifestyle—fresh air, sunlight and exercise being more benefits of gardening — and her trust in God. “Gardening increases my trust in God,” Lois says. “He provides for our needs. We do our part and He provides the increase.”
Lois is also a participant in the church’s seven-week Reversing Diabetes course “which teaches the same health style principles to diabetes patients and those seeking to improve their immune system,” says coordinator Gary Himmelwright.
“I enjoyed her class,” says participant Anita Hamilton.
