Deputy James Cupp reported on Nov. 17 he was patrolling the Carson Springs Road area when he saw a blue passenger vehicle failing to maintain the proper lane of traffic heading toward Bullard Road. He reported the vehicle left its land twice before he conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Carson Springs Road and Bullard Road.
The deputy said he spoke with the driver, Aaron Tony Hill, 33, of Friendship Road, Newport, and advised him of the reason he stopped him and asked for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance.
Cupp reported that he could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and “after the offender handed me his license and registration, the offender handed me his marijuana blunt.” He said that Hill said, “I know you can probably smell it, so I’m just going to hand it to you.”
After asking central dispatch to check for any warrants, and to check the status of Hill’s license, the deputy was told that Hill was clear and appeared to have a valid license. The offender was then asked to step out of the vehicle, and was asked if there was anything illegal inside the car. Hill said, “no” that there was not anything illegal in the vehicle and he did not want officers searching the car.
Dep. Cupp said that Hill was told that after a backup officer, Deputy Jacob Damron, was on the scene, there would be a probable cause search of the vehicle. Hill said he had a pistol inside the vehicle along with about five ounces of marijuana.
During the vehicle search, officers found four bags of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a digital scale, sandwich baggies, U.S. currency and a pistol between the driver’s seat and center console.
“In my training and experience, that amount of suspected marijuana, a digital scale and sandwich baggies indicate that the offender (Hill) is distributing illegal narcotics,” Cupp wrote in the report.
Items seized in the incident include:
U.S. currency totaling $1,362.28
337 grams of marijuana
Sandwich baggies
Digital scale
Glock 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition
Hill was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, failure to maintain lane, possession of schedule VI drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses act and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. He was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.
