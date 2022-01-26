Republican lawmakers in Tennessee passed their state House map on Wednesday, finishing the final task in their once-a-decade state legislative and congressional redistricting work.
The Senate vote sends the House plan to Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who is expected to sign all three new maps.
The House plan puts Democratic incumbents in the same district twice and Republican incumbents are paired once, not including lawmakers leaving office. On the Democratic side, Reps. London Lamar and Torrey Harris would be in the same Memphis district and Reps. Gloria Johnson and Sam McKenzie would be in the same Knoxville district. Meanwhile, GOP Reps. Jerry Sexton and Rick Eldridge would be in the same district that includes Grainger County and part of Hamblen County.
