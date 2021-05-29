NEWPORT—The Jefferson Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD) held their monthly meeting the morning of May 27 at their Newport office. President Gary Hammonds called the meeting to order at 9 a.m.
The meeting began with the swearing in of Commissioner Sharon Hayes and the reinstatement of Commissioner Robert Overholt. Judge Rex Henry Ogle swore both members in.
The meeting proceeded with the review of minutes from their previous meeting; the minutes were approved.
JCCUD General Manager Tommy Bible reported to the board concerning April’s natural gas sales in residential, commercial, industrial and interruptible sectors.
Bible reported that JCCUD had distributed 216,000 mcf, or about 216 million cubic feet of natural gas in the month of April. According to Bible, those numbers make for the fourth best April report the JCCUD has seen.
The district saw it’s greatest increase in the interruptible sector, which had its best performance since the late 1990’s.
The board approved of Bible’s report, and the meeting continued with the address of rates.
Residential Natural Gas rates are up about 11% from last April’s $0.9831 per therm to about $1.0957 per therm.
The board voted to fill the Vice President spot left by Craig Kisabeth. Rusty James was nominated, and the board approved unanimously.
The next item of business was approval of bids for new flameproof uniforms for district workers, which are provided every two years. Two bids were fielded, one from Cintas and one from Perfect Fit. The bids were structured as a per-unit/by size pricing, so the board voted to summarize the bids based on what they would need and take the lower of the two.
The board then voted on bids for service beds to be installed on two trucks, one Ford F-250 Super Cab, and one F-350 Super Cab. The board voted unanimously to accept a bid from Blazer Trucks of Knoxville for $12,935 per bed.
General Manager Tommy Bible requested permission to trade natural gas with Elk River Public Utility District for logistical reasons, and was approved.
Clint Hammonds, JCCUD’s Operations and Safety Manager reported to the board regarding JCCUD’s ongoing project along Highway 113 in White Pine. According to Hammonds, the project is nearly complete, with 14,990 out of 16,100 feet already laid. A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Highways 113 and 341.
Hammonds also reported that the district had purchased new Remote Methane Leak Detector (RMLD) units for their scheduled leak survey in White Pine.
The JCCUD’s next meeting is scheduled for June 24.
